After years of upgrading its squad cameras one by one, Eldridge Police Chief Dave Kopatich said "we bit the bullet" and purchased six new squad car camera systems along with ten new body cameras to outfit the city's police force.
One of the main benefits of the new technology is now his officers will have body cameras and squad cameras that are interactive with each other.
The city invested nearly $40,000 to buy the new technology from Texas-based Watchguard, which is the same vendor used by the Scott County Sheriff's Department and LeClaire police, he said.
"We've been after this for quite some time," he said, adding past practice was to purchase one squad camera a year and cycle through the fleet. "The problem with that is we had different technology on each machine, which runs into software and technology issues."
In addition, he said Eldridge's nine full-time officers had to purchase less sophisticated cameras by using part of their uniform allowance. Now the technology will city-owned and interactive.
The Eldridge City Council agreed last year during budget talks to buy the equipment this fiscal year, which began July 1. "We're trying to keep everything uniform and purchase the big ticket item all at once," he said.
All six of the city's squad cars now will be outfitted with a new camera, which is actually is a set of three cameras capturing different vantage points. He said the cameras have a view looking straight ahead of the car, a panoramic view looking out the windshield as well as a view of the rear passenger seat to be used for prisoner transport.
The purchase included 10 body cameras to keep enough charged between shifts. The equipment will be deployed in a few weeks after it is installed by the city's mechanic.
Kopatich, the city's chief since 2009, said the technology is a must even for a small department. "It's society and the way things are changing."
"When I first started, you had a radio in the car," he said. Now a computer, printer and scanners are standard equipment for the squad.