Eldridge police: Vaping device seized at high school tests negative for Fentanyl at crime lab

Eldridge police on Thursday said a vaping accessory seized at North Scott High School last week suspected of containing fentanyl tested negative for the synthetic opioid, based on results from the Iowa Crime Lab.

The North Scott Community School District advised parents a vaping accessory containing suspected fentanyl was recovered at the district’s high school.

The school district said the device, known as a "weed cart," was seized by the high school administration Thursday, Feb. 17. A field test indicated the device contained THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, and fentanyl, but could not be confirmed until further testing.

"The Iowa Crime Lab has completed the testing on the contents of the vaping device," according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Department. "It has been confirmed the vaping device is positive for THC and negative for Fentanyl."

Eldridge police said the incident is still under investigation and that further information will be provided pending the investigation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration describes as being 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Often combined with other drugs, an overdose can lead to respiratory failure, unresponsiveness and death.

There has been an increase of vaping in schools and Quad-Cities authorities say they have seen an increase in fentanyl in vaping devices.

The Bettendorf Community School District issued a statement to parents asking them to talk to their children about vaping and its possible risks.

"Our message comes with an added sense of urgency as a dangerous national trend has been identified here in the Quad-Cities area," the Bettendorf statement reads. "Across the country and in our local community, authorities have discovered an increase in the presence of vaping devices that contain ingredients laced with the potentially fatal drug fentanyl."

