Major infrastructure projects in Eldridge, including a new recreation path and the reconstruction of the 1st Street/LeClaire Road intersection, are among the highlights of next year's city budget.
City Administrator John Dowd presented the proposed $24.23 million budget for fiscal 2019-2020 earlier this week to the Eldridge City Council. It represents about a $3 million increase from the current budget and recommends the city's tax rate remain unchanged at $6.75 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
In an interview Thursday, Dowd said the city's assessed properties roll rose 0.3 percent to $379.32 million, up more than $1.1 million.
"We're using two times as much TIF (tax increment financing) increment as last year," he said, adding the increase will be used to make the first payments on the city's ongoing sewer project. Assessed values in the TIF districts rose from $14.12 million to $30.85 million.
Dowd said city departments "held the line" on their budgets, removing various planned equipment purchases and keeping the general fund flat.
With projected revenues of $23.25 million and expenses of $24.23 million, he said. "We're using $1 million of cash on hand to balance the budget." The majority will come from sales taxes, he added.
"It's a fairly conservative budget investing in growth that should yield more growth down the line," Dowd said.
The city also expects its electric system to become debt-free next fiscal year after nearly 15 years of bond payments.
Among the new and continuing capital projects will be:
- South 1st Street recreation path construction — The shared-use trail will extend the city's existing trail two miles from Iowa Street to Blackhawk Trail along the railroad bed. The $1.5 million project is funded with 68 percent federal grants from the Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program.
- Reconstruction of 1st Street and LeClaire Road intersection — The $5.2 million project will rebuild the intersection at North Scott High School adding turn lanes, new signals and a pedestrian crossing at Iowa Street. Dowd said the project will remove a vacant feed store at the intersection and rebuild 1st Street south to the school's driveway. He estimates engineering to begin in October and construction in the next summer of 2020.
- The ongoing $15 million South Slope sewer project will continue and now include a new water main south of LeClaire Road. Dowd said the project is in response to Eldridge's population growth and new requirements by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It is expected to be completed in early 2020.
According to Dowd, the timing of so many major capital projects in a single year is unusual. "We've never spent $15 million on one project. That's a lot of money for a town our size," he said.
A public hearing on the budget will be at 7 p.m., March 4, at Eldridge City Hall at which time the council is expected to approve the budget.