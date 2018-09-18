The Eldridge City Council approved proceeding with a site certification process for a proposed 500-acre industrial and commercial park that has been talked about for years.
At its meeting Monday night, the council voted 5-0 to pursue site certification from the State of Iowa for the planned business park. Now privately owned by multiple landowners, the proposed park is located between Eldridge and north Davenport.
The vote came after Liz Murray Tallman, chief economic development officer with Quad-Cities First, discussed the certification process including the financial investment. Quad-Cities First is the development arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Tallman said the three-phase process takes an average of 2 to 2½ years depending on the technical studies required. But having a site certified by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA, tells a prospect or developer "you really are ready, shovel-ready" for its project, she said.
According to Tallman, the first phase is to file an application with IEDA and the next round will be accepted in January. It requires a $500 application fee which helps the state offset its costs with Quest Site Solutions, a site selection firm. After that phase, eligible cities are invited to phase two.
But it is the third phase when the city would incur real costs, she said. The costs differ depending on what site studies are needed to become certified such as environmental, geotechnical or soil studies. "That part takes more time, is more in-depth and you will have to pay a consultant," she said.
But Eldridge already has completed some of those studies as part of a sewer expansion project as well as its work a year ago when IEDA was considering the city for a mega-site certification, she said.
"You have a big binder of comprehensive materials available already," she said. In addition, there could be separate studies already completed, such as an archaeological study from when the railroad was extended through the area, that also could be considered or updated to meet the requirement.
Tallman said the state doesn't track the average cost of certification to cities, but some of the costs are in staff time. She added that the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corp., owner of the nearby Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, paid about $60,000 for its industrial park certification. The Clinton Regional Economic Development Corp. paid about $55,000 to certify its 1,000-acre industrial site.
"If you want to look at new investments and jobs, you have to be shovel-ready," she added.
Council member Brian Dockery said if certifying the site costs $55,000 that would equate to an investment of $110 per acre for Eldridge. "If it is developed, that is going to pay back more than that," he said.
Tallman also suggested the city could look at possible partners such as developers, landowners or other entities to help cover some of the certification costs.
"The grand poster child for why you should do a certification is right down the street," she said of the new Kraft Heinz plant in Davenport. Tallman said the company's initial site fell through and economic development leaders were given 24 hours to come up with a new site.
With the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center earning its site certification just two months earlier, she said they were able to quickly present a second site option that the company accepted. Such a development "won't happen everywhere, but it does make you more marketable (to be site certified)," she said.
Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle said the site's infrastructure and region's demographics would also boost the proposed park. "This will be the biggest park in the Quad-Cities," he said of the 500-acres of now undeveloped ground.
A planned, controlled development of the ground "is a great position to put ourselves in for future development," Councilman Bernie Peeters said.