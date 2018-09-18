The Eldridge City Council took another step toward positioning an undeveloped 500-acre site …

New Cherokee site earns certification

A development-ready site located in Cherokee, Iowa, is the latest industrial site to become site certified, the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced.

The site, revealed Monday, joins 20 other sites in Iowa that have achieved the project-ready designation.

"Companies exploring expansions or new operations often do not have the luxury of dedicating substantial amounts of time to the site location process," Debi Durham, IEDA's director, said in a news release. "Having a site certified where all the development questions have been asked and answered demonstrates that the community is open for business and prepared to welcome new investment."

The Cherokee site covers nearly 100 acres and is located adjacent to an existing meat packing plant.

The Iowa Certified Site Program was rolled out in May 2012 to address the lack of project-ready industrial sites in the state.

IEDA said 16 additional sites are working through various phases of the program.

The city of Eldridge voted Monday night to begin the application process for its proposed 500-acre industrial/commercial park.

The next round of applications will be accepted in January.