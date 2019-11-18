A standing-room-only crowd pressed the Eldridge City Council on Monday night to provide more specifics on the proposed YMCA project, including the projected costs, impact on taxpayers and what the planning process has been.
Nearly two dozen residents packed the small council chambers to ask about the estimated $14 million Y, which the city has been studying for three years along with the North Scott School District and the Scott County Family Y.
"A lot of us are concerned that something of this magnitude should be brought to a vote," said Tom Schwarz. He added that he has collected 275 signatures on a petition for a reverse referendum.
Resident Jim Patterson said not only could residents see "property taxes going up $300 or $400," but they also would have to pay Y membership costs in order to use the facility. "It's a lot of money to go swimming," he said.
Several residents asked why the city has not released more details on the project and admitted not knowing enough about the project.
Mayor Marty O'Boyle said it has always been the plan of the city, school and Y to have a "project reveal," but the planning has not reached the stage where all the details are known. "There is still a lot of work on the financing formula," he said, adding, "This is where we are up to."
He added the partners are trying to determine a financing formula that minimizes the impact on taxpayers.
But after 55 minutes of questions and comments, O'Boyle said the finance committee will work to provide more financials ahead of the Dec. 16 meeting, at which the council could vote on issuing up to $4 million in urban renewal bonds for the project.
The site of the proposed $14 million Y facility is a 3.4-acre parcel owned by the city at the southwest intersection of South 3rd Avenue and East LeClaire Road.
Council member Bernie Peeters stressed that the project still is in "the exploration process."
He added that Monday night's resolution would increase the areas in the city where it can develop. "This is not saying it's going to go through. It's certainly not a done deal."
Several council members said the city's finance committee has been working on "worse-case scenarios" in terms of costs, but the plan is to bring down the taxpayer share of the project through fundraising and grant funding.
"It's not like we have all $7 million on property taxes, it's not like that at all," O'Boyle said.
After the public hearing, the council voted 5-0 to amend the city's Urban Renewal Plan, which adds the Y as a possible development project.
"The Urban Renewal Law gives the city the right to issue bonds without a referendum unless citizens petition (for a reverse referendum)," City Administrator John Dowd said.
The council also voted 5-0 to set a public hearing for Dec. 16 to discuss the issuance of the urban renewal bonds.
After the meeting, O'Boyle said the council also could vote at the meeting to issue the bonds. "I expect they will."
He added that he welcomed the community's input but thought some of the concerns stemmed "from misinformation in the community."