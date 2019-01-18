A snow emergency for Eldridge will be in effect from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Saturday.
In the event of a snow emergency (defined as 2 inches or more snow, or when caused by drifting or when defined by the police chief), certain rules go into effect in the city.
They include:
• Parking on all city streets becomes prohibited.
• It is each property owner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalks on their property. Any ice or snow left for 36 hours shall be removed by the city at the owner’s expense.
• The discharge of snow and ice onto city streets is prohibited. Snow and ice must be stored on your own property.
Snow emergency parking will be provided by the city. Locations of snow emergency parking lots are as follows:
• N. Third Street and Franklin Street (Municipal Parking Lot)
• N. Fifth Street and LeClaire Road (Faith Lutheran Church)
• S. Second Street and Spring Street (United Methodist Church)
• N. Sixth Street and Donahue Street at the Water Treatment Plant
• North Scott Junior High School south side parking lot
• 400 Block of N. Third Street (west side of Centennial Park)
• 400 Block of N. Fourth Street (east side of Centennial Park)
• Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (775 E. LeClaire Road).
• Parking is prohibited on all streets bounded by North First Street, Donahue Street, North Third Street and LeClaire Road during a snow emergency.
Rock Island snow emergency details
Rock Island's snow emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. until further notice.
Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.
Vehicles parked on marked snow routes may receive a $35 parking ticket. Vehicles that remain in violation may be impounded.
To facilitate snow removal city officials are requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.
Carbon Cliff declares a snow emergency
Based on the current NWS forecast a snow emergency for Carbon Cliff, Ill. has been declared.
The snow emergency will be in effect for 72 hours beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.
Expect to see ticketing crews once the Snow Emergency goes into effect, vehicles parked on a snow route will be ticketed or towed. All streets and roadways within the Village Corporate Limits are considered a snow route.
Morrision snow emergency
Due to forecasted weather starting beginning later today, Morrison, Ill., has declared a snow emergncy effective at 3 p.m. today.
During this snow emergency:
• No parking on Snow Routes. Certain streets have been designated as Snow Routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (U.S. 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.
• No overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (U.S. 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.
• Calendar Parking — No parking on all other streets as provided: On even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8 a.m.
• Cancellation of Snow Emergency: This snow emergency will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Monday or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.
• Fines & Towing: Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25 to $75. During Snow Emergencies, Morrison police may also tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owner.
• Please shovel your sidewalks and removed snow from fire hydrants.