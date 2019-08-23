The Eldridge City Council has turned down a request to participate in the financing package for a new Bettendorf senior living campus project.
The council voted 4-0 at its meeting Monday night to deny an agreement with Wellspire for conduit financing. Council member Adrian Blackwell was absent.
Wellspire, a partnership formed by WesleyLife and Genesis Health System, is planning to build a $30 million to $35 million senior housing project at the southwest corner of Bettendorf's 53rd Avenue and Middle Road to be known as The Summit at Bettendorf.
Earlier this month, a representative with WesleyLife and a bond counsel approached the Eldridge council about helping the project obtain low-interest, tax-free loans by agreeing to conduit financing. Under the proposal, Eldridge would have provided up to $10 million in tax exempt debt.
Officials said the city would not be responsible for the repayment of the debt or any associated costs with the bond issue. In fact, Eldridge could charge an issue fee to the borrower, which would typically be $10,000 on a $10 million loan.
"The concern was that we've got a retirement facility in Eldridge," Mayor Marty O'Boyle said, adding the council questioned "why would we help fund a competitor."
Leaders with Eldridge's Grand Haven Retirement Center were present for the vote, and thanked the council for its decision.
Each calendar year, Iowa cities have the authority to issue up to $10 million in tax exempt debt. In May, the LeClaire City Council approved issuing up to a $10 million conduit bond for the project.
The Riverdale City Council also has been asked to participate and has directed City Administrator Tim Long to look into the financing. The council will hear his findings and vote at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27.
But Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden said that, unlike Eldridge, his city does not have a senior housing facility in its city limits. "There literally is no risk to the city. As far as default, all the burden for paying debt is for the company that benefits from the conduit financing."