Eldridge seeks settlement with former city administration
Eldridge seeks settlement with former city administration

Eldridge City Council emerged from closed session on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, to authorize its attorneys to reach out to former city administrator Lisa Kotter's legal counsel with the possibility of a settlement. 

The City of Eldridge will contact the former city administrator to explore the possibility of a settlement. 

After emerging from closed session Monday night, the city council voted unanimously to authorize the city's attorney to contact counsel for Lisa Kotter, the former city administrator, with the possibility of a settlement.

The council voted to end Kotter's employment at last week's city council meeting after a report based on interviews with eight city employees, the police chief and two elected officials found evidence she'd created a "hostile work environment."

Kotter's attorney Mike Meloy vowed legal action to overturn the vote, arguing one of the council members should have recused himself. Kotter had named council member Brian Dockery, who voted to end heremployment with the city in a 3-2 vote, in a gender discrimination complaint and sexual harassment complaint. The investigator concluded there was no evidence of sexual harassment or gender discrimination.

Dockery says he has maintained the city should part ways with Kotter since May. She filed her complaint in August. 

