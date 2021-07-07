Eldridge to celebrate 150 years at summer festival

People in Eldridge will celebrate more than just warm weather and good times at their annual summer festival.

The year 2021 marks 150 years since Eldridge became an incorporated town. The Eldridge Summer Festival will celebrate the town's sesquicentennial July 9 and 10 with food, live music and other festivities.

Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter said 13 months of planning went into the festival.

"The committee did a great job of finding ways, especially after the past year, to bring the community together to celebrate," Kotter said.

The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with live music and food at Sheridan Meadows Park, 851 N 1st St., and go until midnight. Activities such as face-painting and a petting zoo will go on throughout the evening, and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Saturday moves the festival to downtown Eldridge and begins at 7 a.m. The Eldridge Summer Festival Sesquicentennial Parade will travel around downtown at 10:30 a.m. and the kiddie parade is set for 1:45 p.m.

Throughout the day people can participate in different raffles and auctions, visit car and tractor shows and do other activities.