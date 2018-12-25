As new residents continue to call Eldridge home, the city is looking to map out goals for the future by updating its strategic plan.
City Administrator John Dowd said it has been since 2010 when the city completed its previous plan. "That's why the council felt it should re-examine it and see what has been accomplished."
The city council agreed to pay $5,000 to contract with Bi-State Regional Commission to prepare the new five-year plan.
Denise Bulat, Bi-State's executive director, said the planning agency will facilitate public input meetings to gather ideas, collect new demographic data for Eldridge and meet with other shareholders in order to develop a new strategy proposal for the council to approve. "Anyone who is a resident of Eldridge and is interested in the next steps in the community should plan to attend," she said.
The public meetings, which have not yet been scheduled, are expected to be in mid- to late January.
Planners also will host sessions with focus groups, or user groups, "that we'll try to cull specific strategic information from," Bulat said.
Eight years ago, two of the focus groups centered on economic development and recreation. She said the city and Bi-State have not identified what the focus groups will be in this round, and will take a cue from the public meetings.
Bulat also expects participation from the North Scott Chamber, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, and other Eldridge business and community leaders.
"Part of the process is to look at the list to see if things we didn't accomplish are still important and should stay on the list," Dowd said.
The 2010 plan, he said, identified several key strategies, including more recreational services. As a result, he said Eldridge is conducting an ongoing study with Scott County Y and the North Scott School District to consider building a new modern fitness center with a pool. The city also is developing new soccer fields on a portion of city-owned land on Buttermilk Road and working on a two-mile extension of its recreational trail from Black Hawk Trails to the high school. "We're hoping to be able to get construction started in 2019," Dowd said.
On the development front, he said accomplishments include the improvements made to the downtown business district as well as attracting Lewis Machine & Tool to build its new facility in Eldridge and expansion by Eagle Engineering.
Bulat said the proposed strategy will "look at what should they consider as goals and strategies that they want to accomplish in the next five years."