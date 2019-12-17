Eldridge voters will get a chance to weigh in on new Y

A petition submitted to the city of Eldridge has triggered a referendum on the potential issuance of bonds for the proposed YMCA project.

The petition was submitted Dec. 4, according to City Administrator John Dowd. To trigger an election, the petition required the valid signatures of 10 percent of people who voted in the last regular city election. That meant 211 signatures, or 10 percent of the 2,150 voting in the Nov. 5 regular election; the petition had 297 valid signatures. The election was confirmed at the City Council's regular meeting on Dec. 16.

The general obligation urban renewal bonds at issue would be no more than $7.5 million for the purpose of planning and construction of a YMCA jointly owned and operated by Eldridge and the North Scott School District. The project is expected to cost $14 million, to be funded by the bond -- paid for by property and sales tax revenue -- school proceeds from the 1-cent sales tax for school infrastructure, and fundraising. It is proposed for a 3.4-acre city-owned lot on South 3rd Avenue and East LeClaire Road, a few blocks from North Scott High School.

Eldridge's 30-year-old fitness center, which has about 700 members, needs significant upgrades, which led the city and its park board to weigh options before combining forces with the school district to discuss a Y.