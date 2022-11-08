Election Day: Scenes from Quad-City polls

Christ's Family Church, Davenport, 7 a.m. — By the time poll workers opened the doors to begin voting, 19 people already were in line. Their breath fogged the air as they waited, the sun not yet high enough to chase away the chill.

Beth Bryant, 62, was among the first at the polling station to cast her vote in the 2022 midterm elections. While others came by early before heading off to work, she said she wanted to get her civic duty done early so she could have the rest of the day to herself.

"I was hoping to demonstrate that the balloting process is democracy. It's not that democracy is up for vote," Bryant said.

While she cares about many topics that have been brought up during election season, Bryant said inflation and other issues relating to the economy are what concern her the most. It's important that everyone casts their vote, she said, so their voices can be heard.

"That's the beauty of the United States of America — we can all do our part to have a little stake in the outcome," Bryant said.

Iowa House District 94 candidate Mike Vondran made it out to the polls early before heading to meetings, wanting to get it done right away, he said. The Davenport business owner is running against Democratic lawmaker Phyllis Thede, who has been in the statehouse since 2008.

It was great to see so many people voting already, Vondran said after casting his ballot.

"We love to see engagement, and this is a great testimony to the fact that folks are wanting to be a part of the process, and that's awesome," he said.

Polls are open in Iowa until 8 p.m. Mailed absentee ballots must also arrive at the county auditor's office by 8 p.m. Voters with an absentee ballot can drop it off at the auditor's office.

— Brooklyn Draisey