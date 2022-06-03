Electrical fire causes estimated $45,000 in damage to Moline business

An electrical shortage sparked a structure fire that fire officials estimate caused about $45,000 worth of damage to a Moline business.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10:40 a.m. Friday at U.S. Golf Manufacturing at 1612 7th St. in Moline.

Moline fire officials said the fire was likely caused by an electrical shortage at the back of the building. According to a press release, no injuries were reported and all occupants were able to exit the building on their own safely.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke and flames coming from an exterior wall at the back of the single-story building.

"An immediate offensive attack was initiated that resulted in the fire being quickly extinguished," according to the release.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about two hours to complete overhaul operations and search for the possible extensions of the fire.

The department estimates approximately $45,000 worth of damage was caused to the building and its contents.

A total of 17 on-duty Moline fire personnel responded to the fire. The Rock Island, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments, Moline Police Department, MidAmerican Energy and Moline Second Alarmer also assisted.

