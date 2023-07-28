Standing on the railroad bridge at 5th Street overlooking the starting line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, a small group of people, some with clipboards and a video camera or two are standing waiting for the race to begin.

While the racers line up, one or more of the group will be jotting down numbers, while another may be calling out numbers. Another is making sure the camera is rolling.

Atop the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard, another small group of people stand, doing the same thing, taking video of the runners and jotting down numbers.

At the turnaround on McClellan Blvd., stand another group of people with clipboards taking down numbers or someone shouting out numbers to those with the clipboards. Someone there also has a video camera.

At the finish line, the group who had been on the 5th Street railroad bridge at the start of the race are now looking at those elite runners finishing the race.

Since 1980, these people have been there at different points in the race, checking to make sure that the elite runners on the Bix complete the full 7-mile course.

Longtime Bix volunteer and avid runner Karl Unguerean began the practice in 1980 after Rosie Ruiz cheated to win the Boston Marathon and employed a good many volunteers to get the job done.

Unguerean’s daughter, Kristin, said her father was a meticulous engineer and that carried over to making sure everything about the Bix course was perfect, from the distance the race was run to who was actually running and finishing the race.

When the verification first started, it wasn’t as easy as it is today, she said.

“They didn’t have digital verification back then, so what he did is he would have people at the base of the Brady Street railroad bridge and at the bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard,” Kristin Unguerean said. “Then he would have people at the turn around. One group of people would focus on the men and another group would focus on the women.”

Volunteer Kelly Roelandt and her husband have volunteered for verification duty since about 1990.

“Karl was a very good friend of my husband’s family so he asked for volunteers and we said, ‘sure,’ Roelandt said.

“We stand on top of the Kirkwood Boulevard bridge and we watch the runners go by and we video tape and write down numbers as they pass by, both coming and going,” she said.

“There’s four of us on the bridge,” Roelandt said. “One is videotaping and one’s writing numbers and we have a couple of spotters that yell out numbers that make sure that the number they yell out is loud enough to get picked up by the camera’s audio.”

Oftentimes, the police don’t realize why they are there and try to stop them from getting onto the bridge, she said. “We tell them to call their supervisor and they do and we’re cleared.

“It’s one of the best views of the race you can have,”Roelandt said.

Volunteer Joe Lambert said the spotters usually look for numbers below 1000. He usually starts at the railroad bridge on Brady Street and then moves to the finish line.

“I have the best seat in the house at the railroad bridge,” he said. “I watch the first wave of elite runners go by and then wait a minute and then turn around and they’re flying up the hill.”

And then the mass of runners begins up the hill and Brady Street is almost impossible to see, he said.

Lambert said that since the spotters are looking at the elite runners, their job at any one spot lasts no more than 20 minutes at most and then it’s over. “It goes pretty quickly,” he said.

One thing they all agree on, it’s a different year without Karl Unguerean in charge.

“But he’ll be with us,” Lambert said.