EM Assumption Greek Orthodox Church to host rummage sale
EM Assumption Greek Orthodox Church to host rummage sale

The Philoptochos Society of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church hall at 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline.

The sale will include clothes, furniture, seasonal items and home decor, household and kitchen items, toys, sports equipment, electronics much more.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call the church office, 309-792-2912.

