River search and rescue at Schiebert Park in Rock Island

Rock Island and Davenport Fire Department personnel search the Mississippi river at Schiebert Park for a reported person that fell into the water, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Rock Island.

 GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com

Police and emergency crews searched for several hours in the water near Rock Island's Schwiebert Park on Monday night.

Emergency crews started a search when they received a tip that a child may have gone under the water.

Officials are not sure if the child is actually in the water.

