Emergency declaration temporarily relaxes alcohol sales rules

At the request of the Iowa Restaurant Association and in collaboration with private and public partners, Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation which makes it possible for restaurants and bars to temporarily sell unopened bottles of wine or alcoholic liquor for consumption off premises.

Class C liquor license holders also may continue to sell beer for consumption off premises. Beverages must be promptly taken from the premises such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis or if the beverage is delivered to customers off premises.