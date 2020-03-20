Emergency declaration temporarily relaxes alcohol sales rules
Emergency declaration temporarily relaxes alcohol sales rules

kim Reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

At the request of the Iowa Restaurant Association and in collaboration with private and public partners, Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation which makes it possible for restaurants and bars to temporarily sell unopened bottles of wine or alcoholic liquor for consumption off premises.

Class C liquor license holders also may continue to sell beer for consumption off premises. Beverages must be promptly taken from the premises such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis or if the beverage is delivered to customers off premises.

