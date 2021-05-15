Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois Quad-Cities

Illinois renters who are at least 30 days behind on rent can get help from the he Illinois Housing Development Authority's Illinois Rental Payment Program.

The program provides up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance, and can provide up to 15 months of rental assistance for past due rent owed from June 2020 and future rent through August 2021.

Priority will be given to renters who are unemployed and households that earn below 50% of the area median income, adjusted for household size.

The housing provider, not the renter, must apply for the assistance at ILRPP.IHDA.org, available from 9 a.m. Monday, May 17 through 11:59 p.m. June 6.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation will help providers and tenants with the process. An intake center is in McKesson Lofts, 100 19th Street, Suite 104, Rock Island, IL.

For more information on ILRPP visit www.IHDA.org, www.ILRPP.IHDA.org, and www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/illinois-rental-payment-program.html

