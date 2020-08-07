Emergency rules create fines for establishments flouting mask, capacity guidelines in Illinois

He said the existing law allows for license revocations, which would be more costly than the fines allowed in the new emergency rules.

Because they are emergency rules, they can only be in place for up to 150 days. The General Assembly’s bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, has the authority to review emergency rules, and would have to approve the rules if they are to be adopted long-term.

Pritzker’s push for the new rules follows a similar attempt which failed before JCAR in May as the committee, after hourslong negotiations behind the scenes, appeared uninterested in imposing a fine structure for businesses that were already hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, a lead Democrat from the committee said he planned to bring the proposed rule changes before the full General Assembly after the Pritzker administration withdrew the emergency rules amid the opposition. General Assembly action would have bypassed JCAR, enshrining the rules into law, but such a bill never came up for a vote in the abbreviated May session.

Pritzker suggested it will be different this time around, as the new version of the rule allows for education and warnings before the fine.