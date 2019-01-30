CAMBRIDGE — Emergency 911 services are currently unavailable for some Henry County residents.
At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka stated residents with land lines beginning "309-932" are currently unable to dial 911 or any phone number, including the sheriff's non-emergency number of 309-937-3911.
The problem is due to an undetermined Frontier Communications outage, Loncka said. The firm is trying to track and repair the issue, but does not have an estimated time of service repair.
Residents living in the affected area will need to call 911 from a cell phone if they need police, fire or ambulance assistance. Until the sheriff's office's non-emergency number is available, complaints may be directed to the office at 309-714-9039.