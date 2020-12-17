Emerging COVID-19 stimulus bill lacks direct aid to cities: What that means for Davenport

Davenport received roughly $3.5 million in COVID-relief related funding, including $2.4 million from the State of Iowa’s Government Relief Fund. Those funds have been used to support city transit operations, public safety salaries, airport operations, purchase personal protective equipment, and to make necessary security upgrades to city facilities.

Additionally, the city is eligible for another roughly $5 million in relief funds to help residents and businesses affected by COVID-19, including small business, rental and mortgage assistance.

While difficult to say where the city's finances will be come the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Merritt expects the city will be able to continue to maintain an unspent balance of 25% of city operating revenues without having to draw down from reserves to cover losses.

And, overall, revenues remain consistent with budgeted levels, and expenditures are stable and tracking in line with budget projections, she said.

"Property tax revenues, local sales tax revenues, and road use tax revenues have exceeded budgeted estimates," Merritt said. "The primary revenue shortfall has occurred within the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund," prompting the city to trim $585,000 from the budget.