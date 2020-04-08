Employee at Lowe's in Moline positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at Lowe's Home Improvement store in Moline has COVID-19, a spokesperson for Lowe's confirmed Wednesday.

The associate last worked on March 30, according to Pedro Chen, a Lowe's public relations senior analyst.

"The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care," Chen said in an email. More detailed information was not provided.

"The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines," Chen added. "In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave."

Last week Lowe's announced a temporary $2 an hour wage increase for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates for hours worked at Lowe's stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

