Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Park Vista in East Moline
An employee at the Park Vista North Hill retirement home in East Moline has been quarantined for COVID-19, but no other cases have been reported there as of Thursday morning.

The staff member will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional and that, as of Thursday, there were no symptoms present among the other staff or residents that indicate the further presence of the coronavirus, Julie Lonergan, president of Park Vista Senior Housing Management, LLC, said.

“We can report that the team member had not worked for eight days prior to receiving the positive test result,” Lonergan said. “We can also confirm that while working this team member was wearing appropriate PPE and following strict cleanliness protocol and guidelines.”

She declined to provide more information about the employee’s role at Park Vista, but said the East Moline location has about 190 residents and about 90 staff.

Park Vista has been monitoring coronavirus-related developments since February and has a plan in place designed to lessen the risk to the facility, Lonergan said. That includes getting needed protective equipment and cleaning supplies, screenings of residents and staff for signs of COVID-19, restrictions to visits, and serving residents’ meals in their rooms.

“We remain optimistic that we have mitigated the spread of this virus at Park Vista,” she said.

COVID-19 cases in Quad-Cities long-term care facilities

The Illinois Department of Public Health is tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state.

As of April 24, when the list was last updated, Rock Island County’s care facilities had reported 32 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, according to the Illinois DPH website. The data reflects cases among residents and employees but does not specify how many of each.

The reported cases:

Centennial Care Center: Six reported cases and one death.

Friendship Manor: Two cases reported and no deaths.

Generations: 13 cases and three deaths.

Hope Creek: Seven cases and no deaths.

Fort Armstrong: Four cases and no deaths.

Whiteside County reported three cases and one death in Parkway Center.

Long-term care facilities in Henry and Mercer counties reported no cases or deaths.

The Iowa state government is also listing outbreaks among staff and residents in long-term care facilities. They are listed under the LTC dashboard tab.

No cases had been reported in Scott County as of Wednesday, but Muscatine County had 50 reported between two facilities.

The Lutheran Living Senior Campus reported 29, while the Wilton Retirement Community had 21. The count listed these as positive cases. It did not specify if the numbers included fatalities.

