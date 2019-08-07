The Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance, or ELLA, will host its first ELLA Summit from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport.
There will be speakers from different sectors including Marisa Rivera of Mpowerment and Margarita Mojica.
There also will be resource tables and breakout sessions that will include topics on starting your own business or non-profit, local women’s health resources, and resources from the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment.
Admission, which includes a brunch, workshops, swag bag and networking opportunities is $20.
Vendor and resource spaces are available for $75 with a $25 discount off for Latino-owned businesses using the code ELLA2019.
For more information to go to http://bit.ly/ELLAsummit on the World Wide Web, or call 563-214-5160.
The Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance is an initiative on the part of the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.