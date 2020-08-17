Endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bees spotted at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

A park ranger at Illiniwek Forest Preserve spotted an endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee in the preserve.

The sighting was confirmed by Isaac Stewart, assistant professor of biology at Black Hawk College.

“I was out walking my dog and happened to see this bee that looked awfully unusual,” said park ranger Mike Peterson, in a news release. “I sent a picture of it to Isaac and he came out the next day and identified 10 female and 3 male Rusty Patched Bumble Bees in under an hour. We are beyond excited that our prairie restoration efforts are paying off in such a big way.”

The Hampton, Illinois, preserve is one of the few sites nationwide where the species has been confirmed. One was also confirmed at Nahant Marsh last month.

The species has declined by 96 percent in the last 20 years and is likely to be present in only 0.1% of its historical range, according to a release from the Rock Island Forest Preserve District. In 2017, the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was the first bumble bee protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Once common through the United States and Canada, today, the species is only found in fragmented populations of the Midwest.