Enduring structure, enduring love: Milan couple gets engaged on I-74 Bridge path

Since the I-74 Bridge's pedestrian path opened in April, it has been used for walks, runs and bike rides.

Now the walkway has served as a setting for a perfect proposal — with the backdrop of the Mississippi River and an autumn sunset.

Milan resident John Hannah proposed to his girlfriend-now-fiancee, Nadia Shumber, on Oct. 8 on the bridge path. She had spent the day with her aunt, who suggested they take a walk on the bridge in the evening.

Hannah and members of his family were there to meet the pair at the halfway point of the path. There on the oculus, he got down on one knee.

Shumber figured a proposal was coming, given the pair had looked at rings. But the date, time and location were a complete surprise.

"The bridge is just so new, and it's what everybody is talking about," Shumber said. "It was really pretty, and it was just really thoughtful."

The couple met a decade ago at the Mississippi Valley Fair — Shumber came in from Pittsburgh to visit family, who were friends with Hannah's friends. For years the fair served as the backdrop of their friendship — until he asked her out three years ago, followed by her move to Iowa.

Hannah had been trying to plan the proposal since August, he said, but various setbacks kept him from popping the question. He wanted Shumber to be able to show off her ring the next time she sees family in Pennsylvania, so he picked the day, the place and hoped for good weather.

"I didn't want to do the traditional restaurant or stuff like that," he said. "If it's in a building somewhere, that building might not be there forever, but the bridge is always going to be there in my lifetime, our lifetimes."

Everything worked out perfectly for the proposal, though Hannah was nervous about it going smoothly after all the bumps in the road that led them to the bridge path. Friends and family reacted to the engagement announcement with a resounding "Finally!" he said.

Hannah joked that he even had a contingency plan in case things went south: He told Shumber after the proposal that if she had said no, he could have just made a quick escape into the Mississippi River.

But she said yes, and the bridge's role in their relationship will always be a part of the lifetime memory.

"I told her, if she's having a bad day, when she's crossing (the bridge) she can remember that day and be happy," Hannah said.