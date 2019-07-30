DAVENPORT — Like many bands at the Bix Jazz Festival, two of the acts at the 48th-annual shindig this weekend want the infectious joy and passion of their music to make people get up and dance.
“The reason we're so passionate about this music, it's America's party music,” Joe Smith, a Denver-based trumpeter and bandleader who'll perform with his band The Spicy Pickles, said Tuesday. “This music is relevant today; we believe in putting on a show, and not for people to be just sitting down and listening.
“Originally why I started the band was to play swing dances, jazz festivals,” the 33-year-old said. “The dancing for us is a huge thing, the communication factor between the dancers and the musicians.”
“It's really fun,” agreed Valerie Kirchhoff, 42-year-old lead singer of St. Louis-based Miss Jubilee, who accompanies herself on banjo and ukulele. “My background was swing dancing to this music. What I really like is playing rhythm. It's what made me like to dance to the music.”
Her repertoire draws from female blues singers who helped define the '20s-'30s genre. From Bessie Smith and Victoria Spivey, to the more obscure Merline Johnson and Lil' Johnson, Miss Jubilee (which will have six players here) says they revive music “with a joy and effortless authenticity.”
Davenport's festival, named for city native and jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931), will be Thursday to Saturday at Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport — and is one of the longest-running music festivals in Iowa and Illinois.
“Twelve bands with national musicians will rouse you out of your seat,” said Bix Society president Steve Trainor. “Traditional jazz and swing are fun — and funny.”
The fun kicks off Thursday with the Bix Porch Party at the downtown library, 4th and Main streets, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hear Don Estes and the Prairie Ramblers, and enjoy hot dogs, lemonade, and popcorn for sale, and then hear Bix's original cornet at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., at 3 p.m.
There will also be free concerts at LeClaire Park in Davenport and Bass Street Landing in Moline (the first-ever formal concert on the Illinois side for the fest) on Friday night.
Trainor said 33 jazz festivals have died in the last 11 years, which shows the staying power of Bix and his legacy. “This festival soldiers on and we hope the Quad-City region turns out and doesn’t take it for granted,” he said. “We cheer a lot because of great musicianship and laugh at many double-entendre lyrics.”
Joe Smith, who's toured the country with his ensembles, is playing the Bix for the first time, but has strong Iowa connections. He grew up in Winterset, finished high school in Ankeny, and lived in Davenport in summer 2012, after graduating from the University of Iowa, working at Front Street Brewery. Smith attended the jazz fest in 2011 and 2012.
“It's a great festival; it has so much history to it,” he said. “That's kind of why I've always been drawn to it and wanted to play the festival.”
Smith called Bix a “really great player of the late 1920s, the lyrical style he played, his ideas in playing piano as well. You can see some of his influences from Louis Armstrong as well.”
His seven-member band specializes in late 1930s and 1940s-era vintage jazz, and early rhythm and blues. He said he fell in love with this style in Iowa City, when he took up swing dancing to meet girls.
“We seek to play at the highest level possible, but not take ourselves too seriously,” Smith said. “There's not a lot of trad festivals in Iowa. To come home and play, to share the stage with so many fantastic musicians from all over the country, we have looked up to them.”
His band bio says it “packs a punch of power, personality, and wit into each show, intriguing generations new and old with the beloved charm of big band swing...The Pickles bring it all: high energy, quality musicianship, and a true big-band sound and look that celebrates the unique American spirit of swing.
“With a smart respect for the preservation of vintage jazz music and entertainment, the Pickles are constantly adding new and original tunes to their repertoire,” according to joesmithandthespicypickles.com.
Miss Jubilee will perform for free from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bass Street Landing, off 17th Street and River Drive, Moline. They play an energetic blend of low-down blues and hot jazz from the '20s and '30s, including two sets Saturday at Rhythm City.
Kirchhoff founded the band in 2007 and has played the Bix over the past five years, among gigs nationwide.
“What I enjoy about it, we come from a different perspective of 1920s and '30s,” what Bix was hearing then, she said. She became obsessed with Bessie Smith at age 12, and finding other female singers of that era.
“They really sold records; you hear wonderful arrangements, singing on them is really bluesy, and with horns in there you get a jazz feel,” Kirchhoff said. She really admires the Q-C festival scene's link to the Mississippi River, which she doesn't have in St. Louis, on the same river.
“We don't have the connection to the river; in Davenport, you can drive right up to the river,” she said.
Festival-goers can also get shuttles to visit the two-year-old Bix Museum at the lower level of River Music Experience, 2nd and Main streets. Learn about his brief but eventful life at the dawn of the 20th century.
The museum tells Bix's story through recordings, photos, videos, storyboards, letters, instruments used by colleagues and precious artifacts, including a baby-grand piano from the New York apartment where he died at age 28.
For festival tickets and information, visit bixsociety.org/festival.html.