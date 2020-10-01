Energy assistance applications now available

Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 E. 59th St., Davenport, is accepting applications for households with elderly and/or disabled members for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

All other low-income households may begin applying on Nov. 1. The program serves homeowners and renters in Scott, Cedar, Clinton and Muscatine counties. The last day to apply is April 30.

This program is designed to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among others.

Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.

Eligibility for the program is based upon federally established income guidelines.

For local information or to apply, contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236 or 866-324-3236, or go to at www.caeiowa.org.

Last year, approximately 8,500 households received assistance.

