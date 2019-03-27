Illinois residents who need help with heating bills still can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, or DCEO, announced applications for heating assistance as well as Reconnection Assistance will be processed through May 31, or until the funding is exhausted.
“We understand we’re coming out of an extremely cold winter and Illinois residents’ heating bills are probably higher than they anticipated,” acting DCEO Director Erin Guthrie said in a news release. “This program was created to help our most vulnerable residents remain healthy, safe and warm during the winter months.”
Households that applied for and received LIHEAP assistance since Oct. 1, 2018, also may be eligible for Reconnection Assistance, the department said. Reconnection Assistance is available to households disconnected from their heating energy source or face threat of disconnection.
In Illinois, LIHEAP is administered through a network of 35 local agencies around the state. For a listing of agencies and more information, visit liheapIllinois.com, or call the LIHEAP toll-free hotline at 1-877-411-9276.
Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Benefits are paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of eligible households.