Enjoy nature, but stay off Quad-Cities playgrounds and pickleball courts

Davenport Parks and Recreation also took to social media this week to tell the community that playgrounds, skate park, basketball and pickleball/tennis courts also are closed until further notice to help decrease the spread of COVID-19, noting that nature is open — but practice social distancing! — and park structures are closed.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for our citizens, and that as the weather begins to shift, the desire to get some sunshine and fresh air will only grow. However, for the safety of our community, we are asking everyone to be considerate of our susceptible and immunocompromised residents,” said Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

“Unfortunately, due to mass gatherings and failure to comply with social distancing guidelines, we have had to close some facilities," she said. "We are asking our citizens to be good public health stewards, but will have parks personnel providing oversight to ensure compliance.”