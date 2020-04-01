Enjoy nature, but stay off Quad-Cities playgrounds and pickleball courts

This time of year, area playgrounds typically are filled with children and their families. Now, many are covered with caution tape to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Sunshine, warmer days and serious cabin fever have worked together like sirens, drawing folks out of their homes and into city parks and playgrounds, which led city leaders to enforce more closures. In Illinois, playgrounds and facilities in city parks and state parks as a whole closed in mid-March. On the Iowa side, amenities in state parks such as bathrooms, lodges and shelters are now closed, as well as city playgrounds and other facilities such as Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and tennis and pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park & Middle School in Bettendorf.
“Unfortunately, due to the large number of people congregating in these areas and not practicing social distancing, these areas are now closed to the public,” said Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf’s Public Information Officer.
“City staff is monitoring the areas and reminding people that these areas are closed,” she said.
As of mid week, parks and recreation trails remained open, “visitors to the parks and trails should follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, keeping six-feet (of) distance, practicing social distancing,” Haldeman said.
Davenport Parks and Recreation also took to social media this week to tell the community that playgrounds, skate park, basketball and pickleball/tennis courts also are closed until further notice to help decrease the spread of COVID-19, noting that nature is open — but practice social distancing! — and park structures are closed.
“We understand that this is a challenging time for our citizens, and that as the weather begins to shift, the desire to get some sunshine and fresh air will only grow. However, for the safety of our community, we are asking everyone to be considerate of our susceptible and immunocompromised residents,” said Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel.
“Unfortunately, due to mass gatherings and failure to comply with social distancing guidelines, we have had to close some facilities," she said. "We are asking our citizens to be good public health stewards, but will have parks personnel providing oversight to ensure compliance.”
The removal of the old playground at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport is not related to the closures. Instead, it was removed so the installation of an inclusive playground called Gabe's Dream Team play village will begin April 6, according to a Davenport Parks and Recreation Facebook post.
In the meantime, city officials point to their social media and websites for updated information and other ways to enjoy the outdoors.
“Maintaining appropriate social distancing and limiting exposure to others is the most important thing we can all do,” Spiegel said.
In Illinois, parks remain open in cities such as Rock Island and Moline, but restrooms, playgrounds and such also are closed. In addition, picnic-shelter rentals in Rock Island, which normally begins April 1, are on hold until further notice, according to a news release. Programs and other scheduled events also are canceled, but the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center will offer virtual group fitness classes throughout the month. To register, visit the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center Facebook page.
“I think it is very important for your well-being to go out and get some fresh air, but you must do it in a safe manner,” said Moline’s Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith.
Closing playgrounds "will help ensure that children and adults are practicing good social distancing (while) still being able to enjoy the parks and trails,” he said.
“The patrons of Moline understand that the city is taking the COVID-19 very seriously, and they understand we need to take steps (to) stop the spread and flatten the curve.”
