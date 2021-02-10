Entries being accepted for Holocaust essay and visual arts contest

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee is asking for entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest,” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest.”

The contests are open to all Quad-City Area students from grades 7-12. The deadline for entries is March 1.

Both contests offer cash prizes. First prize is $500, with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. Second prize is $200, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. Third prize is $100, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance.

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah Committee is sponsoring both contests, with Quad-City Arts co-sponsoring the visual arts contest.

Essays and entry forms must be submitted electronically as an email attachment to aross@jfqc.org with “Yom Hashoah Essay” in the subject line.

Visual arts entries, with the artwork, artist statement and entry form, should be delivered to Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, Ill., 61201 for check-in by March 1. Quad City Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturdays.

The artist’s statement and entry form must be typed so it is easily readable.