Test results are in, and the federal Environmental Protection Agency has found no hazardous groundwater or air contamination in an area of Bettendorf around Tanglefoot Lane between Devils Glen and Middle roads, an EPA representative wrote in an email.
Water and air samples were taken earlier this year because, in the days before waste disposal was subject to government regulation, an 18-acre site south of Tanglefoot was used as a landfill, and questions had arisen about possible leaching into the surrounding neighborhood.
In response, during the week of March 19-23, a contractor for the EPA Region 7 office in Kansas City took water samples from six private wells and air samples from 12 buildings, mostly homes, that are within a two-mile radius of the site.
The samples were then tested for potentially hazardous pollutants such as herbicides, pesticides, metals, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and volatile organic compounds.
The only substances found in the water were metals, and none exceeded the EPA's maximum contaminant level for drinking water quality, Ashley Murdie, public affairs specialist in Kansas City, wrote in an email.
The only exception was one location where manganese was detected at a concentration above the EPA removal management level; however, manganese also occurs naturally in groundwater.
A confirmation sample is planned for this location to determine the quality of the drinking water residents are receiving, Murdie wrote.
No mitigating actions are planned, she wrote.
Air samples were taken from soil beneath the foundations of buildings and from inside the buildings.
No substance from the underground air samples exceeded what is called the vapor intrusion screening level; that is, the substances are not likely to pose an intrusion threat at concentrations that would constitute a significant human health risk, Murdie wrote.
With one exception, all substances in the indoor air were at concentrations below the EPA removal management level.
The one exception was of a substance that testers determined would more likely have originated from inside the building rather than by seeping in through the foundation, Murdie wrote. The substance is used to manufacture a variety of industrial and household chemicals, including antiseptics, disinfectants and detergents.
No mitigating actions are planned, although confirmation sampling is tentatively planned for the week of Aug. 20-24 to assess seasonal variability, Murdie wrote.
As for the 18-acre site that prompted the sampling, the EPA is evaluating the need and potential avenues for addressing residual contamination, Murdie wrote.
The site is undeveloped, rough-terrain ground filled with grass, brush and trees.
The presence of contamination came up in the course of a 2012 real estate transaction when an environmental assessment of the property was conducted.
The assessment concluded that from the 1950s into the '70s, the land was leased by its owner for dumping. In addition, the owner operated an "oil and chip" business that included the storage of waste oil in clay pits for application to country roads for dust control, according to an assessment provided to the EPA.
After that, the EPA got involved to determine if there was contamination outside the site and whether it put people and the environment at risk.