Equity Challenge brings together more than 400 to find solutions to issues

“This isn’t somebody else’s problem,” she said. “We could be a region that models change, and I hope that’s where we’re headed.”

It has been a learning experience, she added. For instance, the idea that racism has such a traumatic impact on people is what inspired the topic on cultural trauma.

“It’s a psychological impact that can have prolonged effects on people,” Gellerman said.

For instance, in African-American neighborhoods there are anger and frustration issues where there is a heightened awareness of criminal justice issues, she said. Anger can then manifest into depression, and it triggers traumatic feelings for African-Americans who have been treated with lesser respect over time.

“Think of cultural trauma as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Gellerman said.

The fact that so many people are participating and that 20% of the people participating Thursday were people of color is indicative that “people are ready to challenge the status quo,” she said.

Gellerman said people who wanted to still could get involved in the 21-day Equity Challenge. It’s free to participate.