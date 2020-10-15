Equity Challenge brings together more than 400 to find solutions to issues

Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way of the Quad-Cities, said the goal for Thursday’s Equity Summit was 300 participants; but 420 people participated.
Covering five topics, cultural trauma, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, equity in power sharing, economic mobility and youth development, Gellerman said participants were broken up into small groups of between eight and 12 people.
Gellerman said what impressed her most was the time spent on talking about real solutions instead of just rehashing the problems and pointing fingers.
“I think what inspired me is they weren’t deferring the solutions to other people,” Gellerman said of the participants. "They were looking at, ‘What can I do differently.’
“We talked a lot about systemic issues and generational challenges,” she added.
It’s going to take strong leadership, and public and private partnerships, and an alignment of vision to facilitate real change, Gellerman said.
“We talked a lot about the shared ownership of challenges,” she said. “The business sector will need to come together with government entities and individuals to make change.
“People need to say, ‘Count me in,’ and they’re going to help with their time, their expertise and with their money,” Gellerman said.
“This isn’t somebody else’s problem,” she said. “We could be a region that models change, and I hope that’s where we’re headed.”
It has been a learning experience, she added. For instance, the idea that racism has such a traumatic impact on people is what inspired the topic on cultural trauma.
“It’s a psychological impact that can have prolonged effects on people,” Gellerman said.
For instance, in African-American neighborhoods there are anger and frustration issues where there is a heightened awareness of criminal justice issues, she said. Anger can then manifest into depression, and it triggers traumatic feelings for African-Americans who have been treated with lesser respect over time.
“Think of cultural trauma as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Gellerman said.
The fact that so many people are participating and that 20% of the people participating Thursday were people of color is indicative that “people are ready to challenge the status quo,” she said.
Gellerman said people who wanted to still could get involved in the 21-day Equity Challenge. It’s free to participate.
“It’s a self-guided journey,” she said. “Those who sign up get an email everyday related to equity, and could be regarding race or economics. But every day you learn something new, and it takes just 10-15 minutes a day to better understand the issues. It’s not political, and it’s not confrontational.”
To sign up for the Equity Challenge, go to https://www.unitedwaydm.org/equity-challenge.
