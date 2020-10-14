Equity Challenge summit to be held Thursday, Oct. 15

A virtual summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, for people to talk about five key challenges raised by the Equity Challenge and how they can be addressed in the Quad-Cities.
Challenges include diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace; cultural trauma and its impact on the health and well-being of Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ Quad-Citizens; and youth development.
The summit will consist of multiple virtual 60- to 90-minute sessions accessed from a laptop, tablet or phone. Preregistration was required.
The sessions will be moderated and will give groups of up to 15 people the opportunity to listen and learn from each other about a specific topic. Each group also will try to come up with ideas and possible solutions to tackle the given challenge.
Conversations will be turned into a report that is shared with the community, including suggestions, programs and ideas for equity in the Quad-Cities.
A memo will be created for elected officials to provide suggested policy changes needed based on the community’s input.
Topics will include:
1. Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
Support Local Journalism
What can we do to advance and accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion.
2. Cultural trauma and its impact on the health and well-being of Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ Quad-Citizens.
What can we do to change policies and practices so that all Quad-Citizens can lead happy, healthy lives where they feel safe, accepted and free of oppression?
3. True equity/power sharing.
How do we develop a pipeline of leaders and promote their involvement as candidates/officeholders, on corporate boards, not-for-profit boards, city/county/state boards and commissions and other groups that decide allocation of resources, power and opportunity in the Quad-Cities?
4. Economic opportunity/mobility.
How do we build wealth and ensure prosperity in the Black/Latino/ minority communities?
5. Youth development.
What can we do to ensure all kids have a great start, succeed in school and have a pathway to success after high school?
A follow-up, virtual Equity Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.