Equity Challenge summit to be held Thursday, Oct. 15

A virtual summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, for people to talk about five key challenges raised by the Equity Challenge and how they can be addressed in the Quad-Cities.

Challenges include diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace; cultural trauma and its impact on the health and well-being of Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ Quad-Citizens; and youth development.

The summit will consist of multiple virtual 60- to 90-minute sessions accessed from a laptop, tablet or phone. Preregistration was required.

The sessions will be moderated and will give groups of up to 15 people the opportunity to listen and learn from each other about a specific topic. Each group also will try to come up with ideas and possible solutions to tackle the given challenge.

Conversations will be turned into a report that is shared with the community, including suggestions, programs and ideas for equity in the Quad-Cities.

A memo will be created for elected officials to provide suggested policy changes needed based on the community’s input.

Topics will include:

1. Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}