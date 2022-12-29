Eric Trimble named to the National Funeral Board

The Board of Directors of Selected Independent Funeral Homes has appointed Eric R. Trimble, President of Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory in Moline, to serve as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term.
Group 4 consists of nine midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024.
Trimble is past President of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, served on the American Board of Funeral Service Education, the Illinois Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing and Disciplinary Board and on the Selected Board of Directors from 2018 through 2021. Trimble also served as Selected's first Board Chair in 2021. Outside of funeral service, he is a Regent of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois, a Thirty-Third Degree Mason and active in community affairs.
Ascentra Credit Union has announced the hiring of Beth Grabin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Grabin brings to the position 22 years of finance and accounting experience through positions held with organizations throughout Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
She started her career in the financial services industry as a school-to-work intern in 2000, where she gained exposure to many different areas of banking. She specializes in regulatory and other financial reporting, including compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and financial institution-specific accounting rules.
A native of the Quad-Cities, she graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 2002, received her Bachelor's in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2006 and earned her CPA (Certified Public Accountant) designation in 2011.
She fills the position recently held by Ascentra's current President and CEO, Linda Andry.