Erie man dies in Saturday train-vehicle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 65-year-old Erie, Ill., man was killed and another person was injured when a train struck a passenger car Saturday in Whiteside County.

Neither name was released Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Moline and Smit roads in rural Whiteside County, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department.

The driver was headed north on Smit Road near Moline Road when the vehicle went through a railroad crossing. A Burlington Northern train, headed east, struck the vehicle on the driver’s side, according to the sheriff's department news release.

A representative of the Whiteside County coroner’s office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old girl, a family member who was riding on the passenger side, was airlifted by Medforce to Iowa City to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Erie Fire/EMS, Erie police and Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.