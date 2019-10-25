EAST MOLINE – Thanks to an invite, Greg Rankin was standing in the Hyatt Hotel conference room on Friday afternoon.
Rankin, a Rapids City village trustee, appeared to be the lone public official at Friday’s workshop for municipal leaders on preparing for cannabis legalization in Illinois. He wanted to gain some knowledge ahead of a public hearing, hosted by village, on potential local cannabis laws at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Cory Waggoner, the CEO of Higher Yields Consulting, the workshop host, also conducted a workshop later on Friday for applicants who will seek to open an adult-use marijuana business in the Land of Lincoln.
Friday was the third consecutive day that Waggoner and his team were putting on workshops, with previous sessions being in Chicago and Peoria.
Waggoner said his team has “almost as many application inquiries from Peoria as we have in Chicago.”
The Erie native went from living in Alabama to working at dispensaries in Colorado before ultimately opening his consulting business in Colorado about five years ago. Two to three years ago, he started to get international clients.
Starting Jan. 1 in Illinois, adults ages 21 and up, can possess up to 30 grams of flower cannabis or 500 milligrams of THC in products, including edibles. Local municipalities can enact local sales taxes or zoning laws, but a person can still consume marijuana in their jurisdictions even if a town does not allow the businesses
“Raw flower is still the biggest seller. Vaping is probably about 30% … it’s cleaner … a vaporizer you can hit in the back of a room and nobody knows,” Waggoner said of the sales of legal weed.
Waggoner also said being a border city, such as the Quad-Cities, is “huge” as “it’s greatly advantageous because people come over to buy more” products from states where cannabis hasn’t been legalized.
As for Rankin, he began to ask questions of the Higher Yield team to get ready for the upcoming public meeting in Rapids City. He said they are looking at an outright ban, which would mean no cannabis businesses in the village, or allowing them in with an up to 3% local sales tax.
If it is allowed in, Rankin said it “would be a good revenue booster for the city.”
After the public meeting on Nov. 6, the full village board will meet a week later to discuss the matter and “to evaluate public comments.”