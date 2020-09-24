 Skip to main content
Ernst, historian David Barton to speak at Q-C prayer breakfast
Ernst, historian David Barton to speak at Q-C prayer breakfast

  • Updated
On Saturday U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and American historian David Barton will speak at the 26th Quad-Cities Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast will be at 9–10 a.m. with the program from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the RiverCenter in Davenport. Also joining them is Gospel Music Hall of Famer, Janet Paschal.

Conducted with attendees from over 125 area churches, and sponsored by Thy Kingdom Come Ministries of Davenport, a table of eight (8) costs $48, and individual tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at QCPB.ORG.

Prolific author, David Barton, founded an organization that emphasizes America’s forgotten history, religious and constitutional heritage, and her heroes. He’s a consultant to State and Federal Legislators.

Ernst will appear live and will share her journey of learning to trust the Lord Jesus through her years as a mother, a 20-year Army Veteran, and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst

Quad-City Times​

