Ernst makes final campaign push in Davenport with Gov. Reynolds

Reynolds said the state has continued to improve its therapeutics and how the state addresses COVID-19, including continuing to ramp up testing.

"While we are catching (more) positive cases, we're catching it early so that we can start to manage, mitigate and really, you know, understand the spread of the virus," Reynolds said.

In addition to that, she said state officials are closely monitoring hospitalizations and constantly collaborating with hospitals across the state. Reynolds said hospitals have not indicated that they need additional help, with an average of about 11% of Iowans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Asked about rebuffing White House experts' advice to take stronger steps to rein in the pandemic, including requiring the wearing of masks in public, Reynolds said, "I have to balance that with livelihoods ... and the business owners that come to me and say, 'Please, don't shut me down. We're trying to make a living.'"

"I have to balance that with safety and the health of Iowans, and it's not just about looking at one aspect of it," Reynolds said. "I strongly recommend (wearing masks). I lead by example. It's in the health care declarations. There's no way to enforce it. I wear a mask. ... I'm not saying I'm against it. I'm just saying that the numbers are surging ... and it's happening in states that have (mask mandates), and I'm strongly recommending (Iowans wear masks) and we're seeing people do it. And we're going to continue to help educate and remind people what they need to do" to curb virus spread."

