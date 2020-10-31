Ernst makes final campaign push in Davenport with Gov. Reynolds

Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst told a crowd of about 40 cheering people inside Dahl Old Car Home Davenport on Saturday that she has "a target on my back."
"This is a tight race folks," Ernst said.
Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak in southwest Iowa, is locked in tight re-election race against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released Saturday shows Ernst has pulled ahead of Greenfield in the closing stretch of the contentious U.S. Senate race, with Ernst leading 46% to 42% among likely Iowa voters surveyed. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
Neither candidate, though, has secured a majority.
Ernst decried the national spending on the race, noting outside spending has heavily favored Greenfield, with money pouring into her campaign from the coasts and Washington, D.C.
The race has become the second-most expensive U.S. Senate race in the nation, with more than $200 million spent in Iowa, according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
"So, obviously, those interests are very different than what you might find in Davenport, Iowa," Ernst said. "We have a target on our back. I have a target on my back. It is because we are one of those swing states. It is a purple state. We need to show them that this is a red state."
The Davenport stop was one of seven Ernst made Saturday in eastern Iowa as part of her "Fighting for Iowa" RV Tour in her campaign's final push before Tuesday's election. Greenfield, too, was on the campaign trail, and plans to stop in Davenport Sunday.
Ernst was accompanied in Davenport by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, who is running against Democrat Rita Hart for the open Iowa 2nd District U.S. House seat, and Republican Iowa House District 93 candidate Mike Vondran of Davenport.
The first woman elected to represent Iowa in Congress and the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, Ernst touted her "lifetime of service to my communities," as a former county auditor, a former state lawmaker and 23 years in the U.S. Army.
"I put my record of service up against my opponent any day of the week," Ernst said.
Ernst also emphasized her support of Iowa farmers and renewable fuels, successfully urging the Trump administration to reject dozens of requests from small oil refineries seeking waivers to exempt them from requirements to blend billions of gallons of corn-based ethanol and biodiesel into gasoline.
President Donald Trump has expressed support for the Renewable Fuel Standard and has overseen regulatory reforms expanding the sales of corn-based ethanol, after his administration quadrupled the number of waivers given to refiners, which has taken a toll on ethanol producers and farmers.
Greenfield campaign spokesperson Izzi Levy argues Ernst "became a part of the problem in Washington," with her votes in the U.S. Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act and "gut protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions and siding with her Big Oil donors at the expense of our biofuels jobs and farmers.
"Theresa is going to stay focused on criss-crossing Iowa to outline how she’ll work with both parties to lower prescription drug costs and give our farmers a fair shot to compete, along with getting us out of this pandemic and regrowing our economy," Levy said in statement to the Quad-City Times.
While she has voted to repeal the ACA, Ernst said she's also supported measures to support people with pre-existing conditions, telling reporters she backs a bipartisan plan which would provide a government backstop for those that have the most expensive medical cases and preexisting conditions, similar to the state of Maine.
"The state and federal government pick up the rest of the expenses once a certain point is met so they're buying the same insurance as everybody else," Ernst said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Reynolds downplayed worries about rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations in the state. Reynolds' stop in Davenport came as Scott County surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 cases.
"We've taken it seriously from the very beginning, and I'm proud of the team we've put together and how we've approached COVID-19," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the state has continued to improve its therapeutics and how the state addresses COVID-19, including continuing to ramp up testing.
"While we are catching (more) positive cases, we're catching it early so that we can start to manage, mitigate and really, you know, understand the spread of the virus," Reynolds said.
In addition to that, she said state officials are closely monitoring hospitalizations and constantly collaborating with hospitals across the state. Reynolds said hospitals have not indicated that they need additional help, with an average of about 11% of Iowans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Asked about rebuffing White House experts' advice to take stronger steps to rein in the pandemic, including requiring the wearing of masks in public, Reynolds said, "I have to balance that with livelihoods ... and the business owners that come to me and say, 'Please, don't shut me down. We're trying to make a living.'"
"I have to balance that with safety and the health of Iowans, and it's not just about looking at one aspect of it," Reynolds said. "I strongly recommend (wearing masks). I lead by example. It's in the health care declarations. There's no way to enforce it. I wear a mask. ... I'm not saying I'm against it. I'm just saying that the numbers are surging ... and it's happening in states that have (mask mandates), and I'm strongly recommending (Iowans wear masks) and we're seeing people do it. And we're going to continue to help educate and remind people what they need to do" to curb virus spread."
