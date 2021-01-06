Ernst: What's happening at the U.S. Capitol is "anarchy and a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear."

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and clashed with officers in riot gear. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

"You can protest and be peaceful," Miller-Meeks tweeted. "Storming government buldings and attacking law enforcement officers is unacceptable."

Miller-Meeks said she and her staff were safe, who were sheltering in place and the locked the doors to her office inside the Longworth House Office Building.

Similarly, fellow Iowa U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, Ashely Hinson and Randy Feenstra said they and their staff were all safe and sheltering in place.

"We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol," Axne tweeted. "The US Capitol Police are protecting us."

Axne made a personal plea to Trump on Twitter to, "Please sir, tell them to stop."

These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump," Axne tweeted.