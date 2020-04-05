Essential Illiniois workers eligible for state child care during pandemic

Child care centers that are closed may apply for a permit reopen as emergency centers through the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services. Home child care providers do not need a permit and can serve up to six children.

Pritzker said the state will also increase its reimbursement rates to emergency child care centers and homes by 30 percent.

“By and large, child care in this country is a high-risk, low-revenue business with razor-thin margins,” Pritzker said. “The people who run our centers and homes do so because they love to be there for our kids and our families.”

Pritzker also reminded Illinoisans that children who can stay home should stay home, and that the COVID-19 pandemic is not the time for arranging play dates or hanging out with friends.

“We need our youngest Illinoisans to follow this guidance, just like everyone else,” the governor said.

Cases top 11,000

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 899 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 31 new deaths. The new cases push the state into its fifth straight week of daily increases since reaching seven cases on March 8.