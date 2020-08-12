Estes Construction founder remembered as 'respected and respectful'

"That was the first large project the company did and it launched us as being one of the larger construction companies," Pilcher said.

Not only was it large, but it involved the redevelopment "of a really bad site," the location of a former factory that had to be removed along with the soil underneath because it contained pollutants.

Other projects included the large screen theater at the Putnam Museum that opened as an IMAX, and the Friendly House, 1221 N. Myrtle St.

Estes' wife Lori served on the boards of both the Putnam and Friendly House; it was she, Pilcher said, who was the joiner of boards and the doer of community projects.

Estes was involved in industry associations, helping found the local chapter of the Association of General Contractors and serving as the chairman of the Master Builders of Iowa in 1997, Pilcher said.

Werner recalls Estes as quiet.

"He didn't say much," Werner said, "but when he spoke, you wanted to be sure and hear it."

Estes also was a stickler for quality and a man of integrity and truth-telling, said Ralph Gibson, owner of Adel Wholesalers and another golf friend.