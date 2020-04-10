Ethics amid pandemic: Who gets priority if hospitals become overwhelmed?

Many of the ethical questions raised by COVID-19 are emergency-specific and not necessarily best practice for normal hospital operations, ethicists say. During a crisis, there are numerous rationales for how a health care provider can distribute a limited supply of potentially life-saving resources.

One 2018 study in the medical journal "Chest" studied six guiding ethical principles: prioritizing those most likely to survive the current illness, prioritizing those most likely to live the longest after recovery, prioritizing those who have lived "fewer life stages" (essentially, the young), prioritizing those who have "particular instrumental value to others in a pandemic" (such as doctors and nurses), treating on a first-come-first-served basis and allocating care via a random lottery.

The researchers found the most popular ethical guidelines were making allocation decisions involving who would survive current illness (71% of all respondents) and who would live longer (56% of all respondents). The least popular principles were lottery (which 82% of respondents said should never or rarely be used) and first-come-first-served (which 48% of respondents said should never or rarely be used).