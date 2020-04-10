Ethics amid pandemic: Who gets priority if hospitals become overwhelmed?

For weeks New York City has worried about a ventilator shortage in case hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease from the new coronavirus.
In the Quad Cities, where coronavirus is present but an outbreak is less advanced, health authorities are hoping to avoid equipment or personnel shortages. Local hospitals have already taken several precautionary steps, such as postponing elective surgeries and transforming unused space into possible infection areas, to prepare for a possible surge of patients.
An overwhelmed health care system might seem far-fetched, a worst-case scenario. But it’s the exact sort of situation medical ethicists and health care professionals have spent years preparing for.
“In a disaster on the scale of the 1918 influenza pandemic, stockpiles of ventilators would not be sufficient to meet need,” said the authors of "An Ethical Framework for Use in a Pandemic," a 2007 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. “Even if the vast number of ventilators needed for a disaster of that scale were purchased, a sufficient number of trained staff may not be available to operate them. If the most severe forecast becomes a reality, Iowa may need to confront the rationing of ventilators.”
Scarce resources and overwhelming need means health care providers might have to grapple with complicated life-or-death decisions: Should medical care be prioritized for the sickest? The youngest? Health care personnel? Should it be rationed randomly, by lottery? First come, first served?
How finite resources are distributed amid a health crisis — and who decides — represent some of medical’s most difficult ethical questions.
On Thursday executives from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity discussed their plans to deal with a possible surge in COVID-19 patients. Although leaders from both systems did not discuss the specifics of their ethics plans, both systems said they’re confident they’ll be able to meet patient needs and won’t have to face shortage questions.
“We do not believe we’ll face the difficult ethical issues, for instance, that they’re seeing in New York City hospitals,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis. “Why? Because we’ve had more time to plan, and No. 2, we just have more capacity than we think is going to be needed within the community based on governors doing things like shelter-in-place and all the things that have been closed that have flattened the curve in this area.”
The concept of “triage” — the process of sorting victims by medical priority — is centuries-old and found in every hospital in the country. But the precise way patients are triaged and the ways resources are allocated varies by facility and community. Within the boundaries of the law and public guidances, local institutions have latitude or discretion to develop their own crisis-response systems.
No system is perfect, and every system involves tough ethical calls and some tradeoffs.
Medical professionals “don’t want to make these decisions. But someone has to, or more people will die,” said Francis Degnin, an ethics consultant and professor of philosophy at the University of Northern Iowa. “If we can flatten the curve, we won’t have to use this.”
Crisis standards of care
Medical ethics are ancient. The Hippocratic Oath — known popularly by the phrase, "First do no harm" — is believed to have been devised more than 2,300 years ago.
In the U.S., medical ethics, or bioethics, were widely revisited in the years after Hurricane Katrina, when hospitals and governments began reconsidering how to care for the public in extreme health emergencies. In general in the U.S., governing bodies such as public health departments write crisis guidances to help local health care providers create more precise plans.
Many of the ethical questions raised by COVID-19 are emergency-specific and not necessarily best practice for normal hospital operations, ethicists say. During a crisis, there are numerous rationales for how a health care provider can distribute a limited supply of potentially life-saving resources.
One 2018 study in the medical journal "Chest" studied six guiding ethical principles: prioritizing those most likely to survive the current illness, prioritizing those most likely to live the longest after recovery, prioritizing those who have lived "fewer life stages" (essentially, the young), prioritizing those who have "particular instrumental value to others in a pandemic" (such as doctors and nurses), treating on a first-come-first-served basis and allocating care via a random lottery.
The researchers found the most popular ethical guidelines were making allocation decisions involving who would survive current illness (71% of all respondents) and who would live longer (56% of all respondents). The least popular principles were lottery (which 82% of respondents said should never or rarely be used) and first-come-first-served (which 48% of respondents said should never or rarely be used).
Degnin, at the University of Northern Iowa, noted how emergencies can usher in a shift toward an emphasis on utilitarian ethics, or the idea of saving the most people. Other considerations come into play, too. For example, he argued it would be ethical to give medical priority to first responders such as doctors and nurses.
“They’re putting themselves at high risk to help their community,” Degnin said. “Once they recover, they’ll be back to treating people again. It becomes a utilitarian ethics: How can we save the most people? That becomes the issue.”
The 2007 Iowa ethical pandemic framework states this explicitly: “When rationing scarce medical resources during a public health disaster, it is ethically appropriate to save the most lives.” It also notes how “certain individuals and groups of persons” might be identified as “essential to the preservation of society” and given a higher priority of goods such as vaccines or antiviral drugs.
“Care must be taken to avoid extension of the evaluation of social worth to other attributes that are not morally relevant,” the framework added.
Other ethicists emphasize the factors they say should be given priority.
“I think the only compelling criterion for allocation decisions is a patient’s immediate, short-term prognosis regarding the current illness that is threatening his or her life,” said Lauris Kaldjian, chair in Bioethics and Medical Humanities at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
By focusing on short-term prognosis, some ethicists believe that decision makers can avoid what’s described as a “slippery slope” of forcing health care professionals to calculate whose lives are “most valuable” or other utilitarian considerations.
Ethics amid pandemic
In Iowa and Illinois, local institutions on the front-lines of the pandemic devise actionable plans for delivering care in an emergency, based on the law and governmental guidances.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has released a guidance to hospitals on triage for non-critical COVID-19 patients, which involves three steps and a series of questions related to symptoms and patient profile. A common step involves following “healthcare facility protocol.”
“Healthcare resources in Illinois will become strained in the weeks ahead and healthcare facilities should plan for enhanced surge capacity. Considerations might include closing nonessential services, cohorting patients, using non-patient care spaces for triage of patients suspected to have COVID-19, opening closed units, using ambulatory areas, discharging/transferring patients, and creating designated isolation spaces. Healthcare facilities are also encouraged to implement plans now for canceling elective admissions and procedures,” a move already undertaken by hospitals in the Quad-Cities.
In March, Illinois updated its "Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan," a document aimed to help public bodies in the state. (The new coronavirus is not an influenza virus, but planning is largely relevant to both sorts of pandemics.)
The plan noted that "incidents are typically managed at the lowest possible geographic, organizational and jurisdictional level" and accordingly that "local governments have the primary responsibility to provide public health and emergency medical services within their jurisdictions."
The section on surge planning assumes that there could be shortages of personnel and equipment across systems. Hospitals are advised to be “equipped and prepared to surge to maximum capacity to prepare for 1) a limited number of patients infected with a pandemic influenza virus, and 2) a large number of patients in the event of escalating transmission of pandemic influenza.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s 2007 “An Ethical Framework for Use in a Pandemic" notes that ventilator rationing should follow “the principle of beneficence.”
“A just rationing plan cannot evolve from technical considerations alone, such as survival probabilities and resource estimates,” the framework states. “Situations may arise where a ventilator might be pulled from someone who needs it to survive to use it on a patient who would have more value or survivability. Another possibility could occur when there are more patients needing ventilators than are available or that have available staff to run them.
“Usually, when dealing with medical resource rationing, the key ethical concepts are the duty to care for patients and the duty to use the scarce resources wisely,” the framework elaborates. “Maintaining a balance between these two sometimes competing ethical obligations represents the core challenge in designing a just system for allocating ventilators.”
One way to prioritize patient care is the "Sequential Organ Failure Assessment" (SOFA), a scoring system that gauges the functioning of a patient’s major body systems. Some research has found SOFA to be an effective way to measure patient outcomes, though some criticize SOFA for being somewhat rigid or for not fully accounting for possible exceptions.
The 2007 Iowa framework stated SOFA “may become necessary” when rationing ventilators and pointed to planning documents from the State of New York. In 2015, the New York State Department of Health released "Ventilator Allocation Guidelines," which elaborates on SOFA scoring. Using a “straightforward” scored rubric, the SOFA system surveys of various body systems — cardiovascular, pulmonary, hepatic, hematologic, neurologic and either renal or tissue perfusion — to “assess a patient’s likelihood of survival.”
In a public health crisis, on-the-ground decisions about resource allocations — with who should receive ventilators, for example — are generally made in two ways: through the attending or treating physician, who typically interacts with the patient face-to-face; or through a third-party triage officer or triage committee, who looks at patient information and data and evaluates decisions against established criteria.
Both sources have strengths and limitations. A triage committee that does not interact with patients might follow established protocol and criteria more closely than a physician on the ground. However, a physician might have a fuller picture than a committee might overlook.
Many health care systems practice a combination of the two. Degnin recommends hospitals have a “very rapid appeals process.” For instance, a decision about a patient using a ventilator might be made by a triage committee, but the attending physician might have authority to appeal the decision in case of disagreement.
Allocation protocol can be complicated and balance multiple — and sometimes competing — ethical interests. For example, patients can be given a priority score that incorporates multiple ethical criteria, such as likelihood to survive the current illness as well as the patient likelihood of long-term survival based on presence or absence of other conditions.
Still, even when some type of fairness is a top-stated goal, ethical frameworks face numerous challenges. One such issue that’s come to the fore during the coronavirus pandemic involves persons with disabilities.
Last week the civil rights office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning that a triage system cannot discriminate on the basis of disability, race, age or other factors. The American College of Physicians has also said such decisions must "not be based on unjust and prejudicial criteria.”
“The unacceptable alternative would be to triage all stable, long-term ventilator-dependent patients,” state the guidelines from New York state, “which may result in likely fatal extubations, and it would violate several principles of the ethical framework."
Transparency part of best practices
Leaders of Quad-Cities hospitals said their systems are prepared for a possible surge in patients and that ethical plans are in place for worst-case scenarios, but they did not divulge the specifics of those plans.
When asked what ethical guidelines or frameworks Genesis Health System is relying on to inform decisions in the case of a worst-case-scenario, Cropper said, “We really believe we won’t face that situation,” adding that total capacity is about four times greater than expected volume.
“We’re prepared to take our ICU capacity times four what it normally is,” Cropper said. “We can staff every one of those 100 rooms with a ventilator. So really, it’s just so unlikely.”
Bharat Motwani, a Genesis doctor and infectious disease specialist, said, “We are evaluating the situation every day and if we think that we will come up to that point, we are ready (to follow) ethical guidelines based on the national guidance and what’s happened in New York City and other places.”
Robert Erickson, president and CEO of Trinity Regional Health System, said local providers have had “a gift of time to be prepared.”
“Like most hospitals or health systems ... we have an ethics committee made up of physicians, nurses, community members, ethicists, people from the academic world, that guide us in these types of situations should they ever occur,” Erickson said. “We’ve got guidelines that our ethics committee and our boards and our providers would have looked at, signed off on, approved. Because if it ever gets to the time of crisis, it’s not the time to be making policy.”
Most ethical frameworks for crises explicitly implore health care providers and government authorities to be transparent with the public about the sort of decision-making protocol they have in place.
Transparency is a major part of the crisis standards of care framework advanced by the Institute of Medicine (now known as the National Academy of Medicine). “Officials should communicate clearly those plans currently in place, and should also work with the community to ensure that policies reflect local values and preferences,” wrote the authors of "Crisis Standards of Care: A Systems Framework for Catastrophic Disaster Response," from 2012.
In Illinois, major objectives in times of crisis include “promoting public understanding about and confidence in resource distribution,” according to the "Ethical Framework for Providing Crisis Care" under the IDPH's ESF-8 Plan, from February 2018.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s 2007 ethical framework listed three "general ethical considerations": “do no harm,” “transparent decision making” and “the common good of society.”
“Commitment to transparency will help individual citizens to understand how those decisions were made,” Iowa’s framework elaborated. “Also important during pandemic influenza planning and response process is public engagement and involvement. This will further help build public will and trust before a situation arises. The public should be seen as a partner in the planning process with particular attention to vulnerable or historically marginalized members of society.”
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's ESF-8 Plan, local health departments working with hospitals, emergency medical services and other local stakeholders have "the primary responsibility for mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery from disasters and emergencies."
The common denominator of the plans is this: Decisions are not made on the fly, or without rationale or cause, but according to worked-out principles and protocol.
“Prioritization can and must occur based on a rational and understandable plan that is seen to respect all people,” the 2007 Iowa framework said. “Ethics applied as an afterthought to such consideration may not withstand ethical scrutiny.”
