Even after deteriorating house conditions, one Davenport renter was still evicted, endangering a housing future

Mice, roaches, and other bugs had been gnawing into Davenport resident Tammy Brewer’s medical equipment for months. Full cartons of feeding solution sat discarded in a box on the floor of the Davenport duplex on Friday, chewed by mice.
She wasn’t taking them, nor an oxygen machine, to her temporary living situation, for fear of bringing bugs or other pests into the garage of her granddaughter’s house.
At 801 W 14th St., Brewer’s former home, missing pieces of plaster exposed wooden lath beneath. Dishes, left unusable because of mouse droppings, sat in what was her living room. A sheet of tin was fastened to the ceiling in the bathroom, above half-torn up tile and a toilet the city found to be improperly vaulted.
A city inspection in May found 45 code violations, and after a follow-up in July, the city deemed the situation so severe the duplex was unfit to live in.
Months earlier, in January, Brewer said she stopped paying rent to get the landlord’s attention about the conditions. According to court records, she owes $4,200. In June, her landlord, Living Quarters for Dollars, LLC, filed an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent.
Brewer said she never received a response from the landlord in regards to the living conditions. If she had, things might have been different.
"Then, I would have resumed paying him," Brewer said. "Then, I wouldn't have had a problem."
Living Quarters for Dollars, LLC, based in the Quad-Cities, did not return calls to phone numbers listed on court documents and on one phone number, the voicemail inbox was full.
Now, with an eviction on Brewer's record, renting and accessing federal aid for affordable housing will be much more difficult.
Scott County already has the highest eviction rate of any county in Iowa at 3.92% according to Eviction Lab, a nationwide database of evictions. Iowa’s statewide rate is 2.01%.
Iowa Legal Aid Assistant Litigation Director Ericka Petersen said evictions can put people at risk for renting generally and for getting federal subsidies such as a Section 8 Housing Voucher, a government voucher for low-income families, the elderly, and disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.
“An eviction on your record makes it harder, much, much harder to find decent, safe, housing to rent,” Petersen said.
Brewer was one of several residents heard in eviction court on Tuesday, the first week after the federal pandemic eviction moratorium for not paying rent expired, but just hours before President Biden issued a patchwork ban on evictions in places with high coronavirus spread, which includes Scott County.
Brewer missed her eviction hearing on Tuesday by 15 minutes, which led to the judge ruling an eviction by default. Brewer said she was late because of complications with her oxygen machine, but an attorney from Iowa Legal Aid assisted her in buying six extra days to vacate the property.
Petersen said it’s not entirely clear why the eviction by default ruling wasn’t set aside, but the court filings indicate the judge upheld the eviction because Brewer had some possessions still at the location. Brewer said those belongings were infested with bugs, and couldn't be taken to a new housing situation.
Brewer isn’t hoping to regain possession of the duplex, where she’s lived for more than a decade, at times with her daughter and grandchildren.
Her daughter previously managed the lease, but she died in February 2019.
Despite conditions deteriorating significantly the last few years she lived there and her granddaughter encouraging her to find another place, Brewer said she wanted to stay in the house because she felt a connection to her daughter, who died in the upstairs bedroom.
Previously, she said she had in-home care nurses come to check on her, but they soon refused to work in the house because of the conditions.
“I've had to go almost weekly to go get her new oxygen tubes, to get her different stuff for her feedings to get any medical equipment she needed. She had to call one of us up repeatedly,” Brewer’s granddaughter, Ashley Blackwood said. “But this is the reality. This is what he was OK with us tenants living in.”
Now, Brewer is living in her car in the driveway of her granddaughter’s house and goes inside for showers. Blackwood rents through Section 8 housing vouchers, and can’t have another person living in the house with her, her wife, and children. Blackwood recently moved from Crestwood Apartments, a property that is having similar issues.
It’s not a permanent situation for Brewer, who has contacted several aid organizations, including Humility of Mary, to get the ball rolling on a more permanent housing situation.
But this eviction has the potential to complicate things.
Because Iowa Legal Aid learned of the case on Tuesday, attorneys haven’t yet made any actions in court regarding Brewer's eviction.
In general, however, Petersen said the Iowa Legal Aid office is trying to understand the complexities of the reinstatement of the eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent. Because Scott County holds eviction hearings on Tuesdays, several cases last week could have had the moratorium invoked.
Brewer's lease said tenants were responsible for their own pest control, but even so, under Iowa code, tenants also have a right to a habitable place to live, Petersen said.
“Iowa’s applicable building and housing codes materially affect your health and safety, make all repairs necessary to keep the premises and habitable,” Petersen said, reading from Iowa code. “That’s pretty vague language. But, you know, you have to have electrical, plumbing sanitary heating, ventilation, all the things that we all want in our homes to consider them safe to live in landlords have to provide to their tenants.”
A shortage of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities region means there aren’t a lot of options for a sudden influx of low-income renters.
The lack of affordable housing was reported by the 2019 Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, a 2020 Tri-Cities Housing Assessment and the Quad Cities Housing Clusters "Silos to Solutions" plan.
More than 20,000 people in Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island were paying more than a third of their income to housing. Nationally, the Joint Center on Housing Studies reported that nearly half (48%) of renters were cost burdened last year.
Brewer is one of those. Of her nearly $1,000 a month income, $700 had been going to rent.
Friday afternoon, on the porch outside the duplex she grew up in, Blackwood watched her grandmother head for the front door. The porch had fallen in in a V shape, at least a foot below the door frame. Brewer clasped her granddaughter’s hand and rested her other on her shoulder as Blackwood lifted her from the door frame to the porch below.
Brewer closed and locked the door. It was time to go.