Even after deteriorating house conditions, one Davenport renter was still evicted, endangering a housing future

Brewer missed her eviction hearing on Tuesday by 15 minutes, which led to the judge ruling an eviction by default. Brewer said she was late because of complications with her oxygen machine, but an attorney from Iowa Legal Aid assisted her in buying six extra days to vacate the property.

Petersen said it’s not entirely clear why the eviction by default ruling wasn’t set aside, but the court filings indicate the judge upheld the eviction because Brewer had some possessions still at the location. Brewer said those belongings were infested with bugs, and couldn't be taken to a new housing situation.

Brewer isn’t hoping to regain possession of the duplex, where she’s lived for more than a decade, at times with her daughter and grandchildren.

Her daughter previously managed the lease, but she died in February 2019.

Despite conditions deteriorating significantly the last few years she lived there and her granddaughter encouraging her to find another place, Brewer said she wanted to stay in the house because she felt a connection to her daughter, who died in the upstairs bedroom.

Previously, she said she had in-home care nurses come to check on her, but they soon refused to work in the house because of the conditions.