Saying it was time to celebrate, not separate, immigrant families, Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti led an Immigrant Heritage Month program Wednesday in Rock Island.
It was co-sponsored by the Illinois Department of Human Rights, Western Illinois University and the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council.
Dream awards were given to four individuals or organizations for their work for immigrants in the community.
Human Rights director Janice Glenn presented the awards to Bob and Blenda Ontiveros, the Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrates and Refugees, the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and World Relief, Moline, during the program held at the Martin Luther King Center.
“Today we celebrate those who embody the American spirit and work to ensure that everyone can achieve the American dream," Glenn said. "Each of our honorees has made it a priority to ensure that immigrants have the opportunity to achieve the life they came to Illinois to pursue."
Sanguinetti's parents had fought for her to have the opportunity to achieve her dreams and she utilized her heritage to accomplish those dreams, she said.
“As our nation’s first Latina lieutenant governor and the daughter of immigrant parents — my mother a refugee from Fidel Castro’s Cuba and my father an immigrant from Ecuador — I'm proud of Illinois’ rich cultural diversity and heritage. It's what makes us special," Sanguinetti said. “We are a country of immigrants. Our ancestors came to America for freedom and opportunities. This month, I urge everyone to reflect on the values that make us the greatest nation on Earth.”
It hit home to her, she said. "As a Mom, no one could rip my children out of my arms," she said.
Families should not be separated, Sanguinetti said. "Bruce Rauner and I are together on that," she said.
"But this is a day we're celebrating immigrants," Sanguinetti said.