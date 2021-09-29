Event raises awareness for suicide prevention

Two Quad-City non-profits — The Gray Matters Collective & Foster’s Voice — are collaborating to bring a night of mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and hope for Suicide Prevention Month.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Rock Island Holiday Inn.
“This event is unique because we have a very special keynote speaker. Kevin Hines is not only a globally renowned speaker, author, and filmmaker — he’s actually a suicide attempt survivor,” said Haley DeGreve, founder of The Gray Matters Collective. “He jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge over 20 years ago and is here in the Quad-Cities to share his story of survival, recovery, and hope.”
This event will host local suicide prevention speakers and non-profits. There also will be an open mic opportunity for local residents to share their stories as well.
