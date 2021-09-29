 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Event raises awareness for suicide prevention
0 Comments
topical

Event raises awareness for suicide prevention

  • 0

Two Quad-City non-profits — The Gray Matters Collective & Foster’s Voice — are collaborating to bring a night of mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and hope for Suicide Prevention Month.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Rock Island Holiday Inn.

“This event is unique because we have a very special keynote speaker. Kevin Hines is not only a globally renowned speaker, author, and filmmaker — he’s actually a suicide attempt survivor,” said Haley DeGreve, founder of The Gray Matters Collective. “He jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge over 20 years ago and is here in the Quad-Cities to share his story of survival, recovery, and hope.”

This event will host local suicide prevention speakers and non-profits. There also will be an open mic opportunity for local residents to share their stories as well.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This COVID detector checks the air for any trace of the virus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News