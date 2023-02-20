In 2016, Kathleen Hazen was taking the blood thinner Coumadin to support a mechanical aortic valve. On Feb. 2 of that year, her cardiologist cleared her for gallbladder surgery, and she stopped taking the medication. The surgery was performed by Olson on Feb. 8 in Clinton.

Within a week, she returned to the emergency room at Mercy with abdominal pain and vomiting. Staff suspected that bile, normally stored in the gallbladder, was instead in her abdomen, court records indicate. She then was transferred to Genesis to repair the suspected leak on Feb. 14.

She underwent surgery that day at Genesis.

The following day, Feb. 15, she was bleeding internally, court documents state. A CT scan showed abnormal fluid levels in her abdomen, which lab results confirmed. The next day, she was put back on the blood thinner.

By Feb. 22, Hazen was back in the operating room and several liters of blood — approximately 1 gallon— was found in her abdomen. The blood loss sent her body into shock, and her organs began to fail, according to the suit.

"I was out of town working and talking to my wife every day. She's supposed to be doing well … she's listening to these doctors who are telling her that she's getting better," Steve Hazen said. "So, on the 22nd, after he did that surgery, I got a call from my oldest daughter, and she says, 'Dad, you need to get to the hospital. Mom's not doing good.' "

Once Hazen made it to his wife's bedside, he never left. They decided together to transfer to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, as Genesis staff told him they would be better equipped to help.

But little could be done.

Kathleen was able to see their children and family after arriving Feb. 29 at University of Iowa, talking and laughing — even as she slowly deteriorated. She was transferred to hospice after doctors gave her a 1% chance of survival, and she died March 12.

Her autopsy showed the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock, because of the surgery. The source of bleeding was the cystic artery, where Olson operated during the initial gallbladder surgery on Feb. 8.

"That's what made me sick through the trial," Hazen said. "They keep bringing up this heart disease. Well, that was fixed. The last thing to go was her heart."