As Kathleen Hazen lay dying in her hospital bed, she said things to her husband that he carries with him today.
After having a breathing tube removed at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Kathleen said she wanted to die and no one should live like she was living. Her organs were failing, one by one.
On one of her better days, she vowed to be a miracle patient. Her husband, Steve Hazen, responded with a promise that, if she did recover, he would strip naked and dance a jig on the nurses' station counter.
One of the final requests Kathleen made to her husband was that he see justice done for the medical negligence that took her life in 2016.
A Scott County jury's recent finding that Genesis Health Systems was negligent in her death — along with a $4 million award in damages — means her request was granted, at least in part.
"My wife actually asked me to do this on her deathbed," Hazen said. "She knew they did something wrong to her. So I think she's at peace now."
Hazen, of Savanna, Illinois, filed suit against Genesis and Dr. William E. Olson on behalf of his wife's estate. Olson is a general surgeon at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton.
The suit claimed medical negligence, because of Kathleen's death one month after gallbladder surgery. Hazen was represented by Bribriesco Law Firm, with Anthony Bribriesco serving as his attorney and Bill Bribriesco acting as co-counsel.
Genesis was found 100% responsible for the death of Kathleen Hazen when the jury rendered its verdict on Feb. 6. Olson was found to have no fault.
A spokesperson for Genesis previously told The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the hospital does not comment on litigation.
Hazen plans to appeal the portion of the jury's verdict that found no fault on the part of Olson. He served as his own expert during trial proceedings.
"This was preventable," Bill Bribriesco said of Kathleen Hazen's death. "When you go to the hospital, you're supposed to get better, not worse, or die. Kathy literally bled to death."
In 2016, Kathleen Hazen was taking the blood thinner Coumadin to support a mechanical aortic valve. On Feb. 2 of that year, her cardiologist cleared her for gallbladder surgery, and she stopped taking the medication. The surgery was performed by Olson on Feb. 8 in Clinton.
Within a week, she returned to the emergency room at Mercy with abdominal pain and vomiting. Staff suspected that bile, normally stored in the gallbladder, was instead in her abdomen, court records indicate. She then was transferred to Genesis to repair the suspected leak on Feb. 14.
She underwent surgery that day at Genesis.
The following day, Feb. 15, she was bleeding internally, court documents state. A CT scan showed abnormal fluid levels in her abdomen, which lab results confirmed. The next day, she was put back on the blood thinner.
By Feb. 22, Hazen was back in the operating room and several liters of blood — approximately 1 gallon— was found in her abdomen. The blood loss sent her body into shock, and her organs began to fail, according to the suit.
"I was out of town working and talking to my wife every day. She's supposed to be doing well … she's listening to these doctors who are telling her that she's getting better," Steve Hazen said. "So, on the 22nd, after he did that surgery, I got a call from my oldest daughter, and she says, 'Dad, you need to get to the hospital. Mom's not doing good.' "
Once Hazen made it to his wife's bedside, he never left. They decided together to transfer to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, as Genesis staff told him they would be better equipped to help.
But little could be done.
Kathleen was able to see their children and family after arriving Feb. 29 at University of Iowa, talking and laughing — even as she slowly deteriorated. She was transferred to hospice after doctors gave her a 1% chance of survival, and she died March 12.
Her autopsy showed the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock, because of the surgery. The source of bleeding was the cystic artery, where Olson operated during the initial gallbladder surgery on Feb. 8.
"That's what made me sick through the trial," Hazen said. "They keep bringing up this heart disease. Well, that was fixed. The last thing to go was her heart."
Politics says award was too much
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this month signed a bill into law that caps non-economic damages for events resulting in loss or impairment of a bodily function, disfigurement or death in medical malpractice suits at $2 million when involving hospitals and $1 million for a doctor or clinic.
Supporters of the bill say rural hospitals are being hit too hard by huge verdicts and insurance costs to cover them, Iowa Capital Dispatch recently reported, and these caps will keep providers in business and attract talented health care practitioners to the state.
Iowa ranks 10th in the country for lowest medical malpractice insurance costs, according to Physicians Practice, with the average premium in 2022 coming to just over $8,400.
Himself a victim of medical malpractice, Bill Bribriesco said, the bill was signed for political reasons and not to help patients find accessible and quality health care in Iowa. The attorney was rendered blind in 1998, following laser eye surgery to correct his vision.
"If this law had been passed a year ago, or two years ago if it had been in place, the politicians in Des Moines would essentially say, 'I don't care what evidence you heard. I don't care how unique Kathy was. This is the one-size-fits-all for life," Anthony Bribriesco said. "And that is disrespectful to the jury system, and it dilutes our fundamental rights."
After his wife's death, Hazen retired from his job, sold his home in Savanna and moved into the same Clinton neighborhood as his children. He now does what his wife used to do, keeping the house and yard tidy and watching after their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family continues to honor Kathleen in small and large ways. They put her picture on display at a baby shower and reserved a seat for her at her granddaughter's high school graduation. They have a special picnic at her favorite spot in Marquette Park on the anniversary of her death.
When Hazen thinks about his wife's death and the bill just signed into law, he wonders how lawmakers could put price caps on lives and legacies. Kathleen was worth more than $2 million, or $4 million, or any amount of money, he said, and he agrees with the Bribriescos that limiting juries' award decisions is disrespectful.
"Everybody's life is priceless," Hazen said, "So shame on them."