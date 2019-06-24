How to apply (by 5 p.m. July 3)

Grant applications for both business and property owner relief are available for download at quadcitieschamber.com or downtowndavenport.com.

Davenport businesses located in the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District (SSMID) are eligible to apply for both funds:

1. Grow Quad-Cities Business Relief Application - Funding is available for any business directly impacted by floodwater throughout Scott and Rock Island Counties. Funding from Grow Quad-Cities can be utilized to cover losses (including equipment, product, revenue and wages). The total amount available to each business will depend on how many businesses apply and the funds available, with an estimated maximum grant of $5,000.

2. DDP Downtown Davenport SSMID Property/Business Owner Application - Grant funding is available for downtown Davenport properties directly impacted by flooding for building repairs and capital improvements located within the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District (SSMID). Businesses are also eligible to apply if financing building improvements. The total amount available to each property will depend on how many properties apply and funds available, with an estimated maximum grant of $10,000 per property. Downtown businesses located in the SSMID are also eligible to apply for the “Grow Quad-Cities Business Relief” fund.