EveryChild has named human services leader Nicole Mann as their new executive director. The local agency provides child abuse prevention, education and treatment programs for children and families.

Throughout her career, Mann's work has focused on providing services that address the needs of vulnerable children and families in the Quad Cities region. She spent almost 20 years working to prevent youth and families from entering the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.

Most recently, Mann served as director of Scott County Kids, an umbrella organization that provides for the physical and mental health of children from birth to 18 years. In this role, she worked closely with community partners to identify service gaps and helped create and support programming.

Prior to Scott County Kids, Mann oversaw domestic abuse comprehensive services in Clinton, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott Counties for Family Resources' SafePath Survivor Resources. She has also served as a family therapist for Friendly House where she provided therapy and case management services for a therapeutic day treatment program for adolescent males in Scott County.

Among her many professional and volunteer activities, Mann serves as a member of Scott County and Clinton/Jackson Counties Community Partnerships for Protecting Children Planning Committees; Child Abuse Prevention Advisory Council; Scott, Des Moines and Dubuque County Cultural Equity Committees; and Southeast Iowa Link Children's Advisory Council.

She is a licensed social worker and has both an MBA and MSW from St. Ambrose University and a BA in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska.