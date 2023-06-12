"Charge them with murder."

Those were the words, chanted over and over again during last Wednesday's protest outside Davenport's City Hall. About 100 people gathered before the City Council meeting to protest in the wake of the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport, a six-story apartment building just across the street from City Hall.

Pay close attention to those words, especially the word "them."

Those assembled at the protest weren't just talking about building owner Andrew Wold.

"We are talking about (Davenport) Mayor (Mike) Matson," Lillianne Macksey said Wednesday while she stood just feet from the one-way traffic on Harrison Street. "We are talking about the building inspectors who said that building was safe to live in.

"This is a mistake, fine. It was a mistake. But it was a mistake that cost three people their lives. Three people are dead. And what happens to regular people when three people are dead? They are held accountable for the actions that led to those deaths."

Macksey spoke loudly. She apologized for her anger.

"The people who died in that building, the people left without homes, the people who lost everything, they are the people who don't have much to start with," she said. "They have no power. But I want to do whatever I can to change that.

"If you want to be a slumlord, then deal with the consequences. If you want to help a slumlord, protect a slumlord, deal with the consequences."

Not far from Macksey, Angela Rostka held a sign demanding Matson's resignation.

"Look at City Hall. Now look over there," she said, pointing to the building with a gaping hole where people used to live.

"This happened right in front of the leaders of this city. That building was allowed to crumble right in front of their eyes," she continued. "They have building inspectors and rental property inspectors, and still that building fell with people inside it.

"It's sickening. I'm here because people should be tired of the way poor people are treated. This should have never happened."

Briana Atwater agreed.

"The people who could have helped prevent this think there lives are better," she said. "That's the only explanation for it. Their lives are better and so they don't have to care about the lives of people who live in an apartment with no heat and no hot water."

Atwater said she wanted to change things.

"I'm out here to support the people who lived in that apartment," she said. "But I'm also here for all the people who have to live in run-down apartment buildings and people who have landlords who don't care if they live or die."

Another chant arose from the crowd in front of City Hall.

"No justice, no peace. Why did you let them sign the lease?"

Taylor Hessman is 21 years old and led that chant for a time. Before the protest started, she brought poster board and markers and helped people make signs.

"This is about poor people standing up to rich people, really," she said. "Rich people don't ever have to see the consequences that poor people do. If you're rich, your building can fall down and kill people and you can still not be in a jail.

"I just hope we can stand together with the people who lived in that building and force the people in power to give this community justice."

Christina Castaneda carried a sign to last Wednesday's protest that read "Corruption of any magnitude has negative ripple effects in multitudes."

"I used the word corruption because I think it's pretty clear that the building over there was in bad shape for a long time, even before Wold owned it," she said. "Corruption kept that building open. It's the corruption that comes from not really caring because the people who lived in that building were poor, or didn't have the power to get help.

"Being out here and telling the city leaders that they will be held accountable is really important right now. It starts with who owned the building, but this goes to the people who allowed that building to be occupied."

